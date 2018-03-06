LAGOS: Nigeria are billed to play international friendly matches against Poland and Serbia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria will face Poland on March 23 in Wroclaw, Poland, and Serbia on March 27 in London, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Nigerian squad for the friendly matches will be announced on Wednesday.

Former Nigerian player Mutiu Adepoju said on Monday that the two nations are careful choices made by the national team coach Gernot Rohr.

"Poland is a force to reckon with in European football, you can't get all the desired friendly matches given FIFA's tight schedules, clubs and individual country's plans," he said.

"The Serbian team is also a good one, I think the outcome of the two matches will help the technical crew perfect plans to hit the podium in Russia," the former Shooting star FC coach added.

Nigeria defeated one of their Group D rivals Argentina 4-2 in November in Russia. Other group D teams are Croatia and Iceland.

