Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says Angel di Maria perfect replacement for Neymar
By IANS | Published: 06th March 2018 03:15 PM |
Last Updated: 06th March 2018 03:15 PM | A+A A- |
PARIS: Real Madrid team captain Sergio Ramos has said that his former teammate, current Paris Saint-Germain player Angel di Maria, would be the perfect replacement for injured Neymar in the highly-anticipated second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Ramos also praised Neymar on Monday who on the weekend underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot, reports Efe news agency.