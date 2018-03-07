RIO DE JANEIRO: Injured forward Neymar took to social media to show solidarity with his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates following the team's Champions League elimination.

PSG were bundled out of Europe's biggest club competition on Tuesday night with a 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in Paris. The Spanish outfit also won the first leg 3-1 in Madrid, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm sad because of the loss and even sadder for not being able to be on the pitch to help my teammates," Neymar wrote on Twitter.

"What makes me happy is to see the effort from everybody. Congratulations guys," the Brazilian added.

Neymar is recovering in Brazil after undergoing surgery last Saturday to repair the cracked fifth metatarsal of his right foot. He is expected to be out for up to three months, meaning he is unlikely to feature again for PSG this season.

Brazil national team officials have said the 26-year-old is not in danger of missing the World Cup in Russia, which begins on June 14.