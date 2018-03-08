CHENNAI: The I-League title race this year is down to the most dramatic final day in the competition’s history with as many as four contenders seeking a coronation to remember. Minerva Punjab FC lead the chasing pack with 33 points, even as East Bengal slipped to fourth (30) behind NEROCA FC (31) and Mohun Bagan (30). East Bengal will count on home advantage against NEROCA while Minerva host Churchill Brothers in Panchkula and Mohun Bagan face Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode.

Permutations and combinations now come into the picture. East Bengal can lift the title if they manage to beat NEROCA but must hope both Minerva and Mohun Bagan lose their games. Second-placed NEROCA can go become champs if they win against East Bengal and Minerva fail to win. But it’s advantage Minerva who need only a win to seal the deal. Even if Mohun Bagan win, they will need to depend on a lot of factors to win their second title. If three teams finish on 33 points, then Mohun Bagan will be crowned champions.

AIFF statement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said that it was investigating the match-fixing approaches made to players from Minerva. “We have received a letter from Minerva Punjab Football Club highlighting approach to their players and officials from other participating teams in the Hero I-League. The case is presently being handled by AIFF Integrity officer who is doing a thorough investigation into the matter and necessary action will be taken as per the regulations,” the AIFF said.