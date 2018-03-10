ATK will take on Chennai City FC on March 16. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK will take on I-League outfit Chennai City FC in one of the Super Cup qualifiers to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from next week.

While ATK will take on Chennai on March 16 at 8 p.m., on the same day Mumbai City FC will lock horns with All India Football Federation (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows in another qualifier.

On March 15, Delhi Dynamos will play I-League's relegated side Churchill Brothers while NorthEast United FC will entertain Gokulam Kerala FC who were dubbed giant killers in the I-League.

All ten ISL and I-League clubs will participate in the Super Cup.

Clubs positioned between 7th and 10th places in the I-League and ISL will play a single leg qualifier to earn a spot in the final phase of the tournament.

The winners of the four qualifiers will join the top six ISL and I-League clubs in the final phase of the tournament.

The qualifiers for the Super Cup will be played on March 15 and 16. Two matches will be played on each day with the first one kicking off at 5 p.m., while the second match will kick off at 8 p.m.

The final round which will commence from March 31 will also be played at the same venue, the draw for which will be announced shortly.

