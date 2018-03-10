Cagliari midfielder Joao Pedro (L) tested positive after his club's Serie A game at Sassuolo on February 11. (File | AP)

ROME: Cagliari's Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro has been suspended after failing two drug tests, Italy's anti-doping agency announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old becomes the second player in Serie A to test positive this season. Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni was banned for one year for using an anabolic steroid.

According to the doping agency, Joao Pedro tested positive after his club's Serie A game at Sassuolo on February 11.

He then failed a second test the following week after a game at Chievo.

The substance involved was a diuretic, hydrochlorothiazide, which can be used as a masking agent.