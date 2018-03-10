Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game against West Brom. (Phoot | AP)

WEST BROMWICH: Alan Pardew's future as West Bromwich Albion manager looks bleak after losing to Leicester 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy netted a volley and Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Vicente Iborra also scored for eighth-place Leicester.

They cancelled out Salomon Rondon's early opener for the hosts.

It was Albion's seventh straight loss in all competitions and the side remains bottom, eight points from safety.

When Pardew was hired in November, West Ham was two points above the relegation zone.