LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United is "the biggest game I can imagine", with the bitter rivals locked in a battle for second place.

Klopp's team, in third, are just two points behind Jose Mourinho's side but 18 adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, meaning the title is out of the question barring a calamity for City.

However, Klopp's men know a victory at Old Trafford will take them above United.

"It's the biggest game I can imagine," said Klopp. "I'm looking forward to it. We need to be at 100 percent, if not even a few more (percent)."

Asked how he would feel about Mourinho "parking the bus" and setting his side up defensively to counter Liverpool's attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the German said he would never use the phrase.

"I have absolutely no problem with defending. It's all about winning," he said.

"When United attack I hope all my players are involved in defending. If someone says that is 'parking the bus' I have no problem with that."

Full-back Nathaniel Clyne is close to a return to action having not yet featured this season due to a back problem.

He may have to wait longer for his chance, though, after Klopp praised the performances of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Clyne's absence.

Fellow full-back Andy Robertson is also available while Klopp added that Jordan Henderson "looked OK yesterday" after a dead leg and Georginio Wijnaldum is on his way back from illness.