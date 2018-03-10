Jesus Navas moves back to Spain after four seasons with Manchester City. (File | AFP)

SEVILLE: Sevilla announced on Friday that their right winger Jesus Navas will miss the Spanish football club's upcoming two matches against Valencia in La Liga and Manchester United in the second leg of UEFA Champions League last-of-16 due to a right calf injury.

The 32-year-old sustained an injury to his right calf during Sevilla's 2-5 defeat against Atletico Madrid on February 25, reports Efe.

"His development in the last 48 hours has not been as fast as was hoped and, as such, Sevilla FC's medical team carried out further tests that revealed a small injury to the player's right calf," the club said in a statement.

"His recovery will depend on the injury's evolution in the coming days."

Sevilla are set to play against Valencia on March 10, while Manchester United's game is scheduled for March 13.