RIO DE JANEIRO: Uruguay will finalise their World Cup preparations with an international friendly against Uzbekistan in June, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has said.

The match will be played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on June 7, just two days before the Celeste squad is due to depart for Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Uruguay are currently ranked 22nd in the world while Uzbekistan are 72nd.

Oscar Tabarez's team will play their first 2018 World Cup group match against Egypt in Yekaterinburg on June 15.

They will begin the final phase of their preparations for football's biggest tournament by competing in this month's China Cup, also featuring China, Wales and the Czech Republic.