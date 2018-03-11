Swansea City's Jordan Ayew is shown the red card by referee Michael Oliver during the game against Huddersfield Town. (Photo | AP)

HUDDERSFIELD: Swansea survived with 10 men from the 11th minute to eke out a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield and inch further clear of the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday.

Jordan Ayew was handed a straight red card for a studs-up lunge on Jonathan Hogg, leaving Swansea a huge task to take anything from John Smith's Stadium.

Expectation among the home fans gave way to frustration, however, as the visitors repelled wave after wave of attacks from Huddersfield, whose striker Steve Mounie forced a brilliant reaction save out of Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Huddersfield winger Tom Ince headed a last-minute chance against a post.

Swansea has been beaten only once in its last 14 matches and climbed to 14th, four points above the bottom three. The Welsh club is ahead of Huddersfield on goal difference.