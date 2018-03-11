BARCELONA: Espanyol on Sunday rallied from behind to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the 28th round of the La Liga football championship.



Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose opened the scoring for the visitors just four minutes before the end of the first half, reports Efe.



Espanyol's Leo Baptistao netted the equaliser in the 51st minute. His teammate, forward Gerard Moreno, missed a penalty in the 72nd minute, but just one minute later came back to score the winning goal.



Espanyol now have 35 points and jumped to the 12th position in the league table, two points ahead of 13th-placed Real Sociedad, who suffered their 13th defeat this season.