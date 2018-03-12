BARCELONA: Spanish football giants Barcelona on Sunday agreed to terms to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo from Gremio.

"FC Barcelona and the Brazilian club Gremio de Porto Alegre have reached an agreement on a purchase option for the player Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo, whereas FC Barcelona may exercise this right on the player's federative rights during July of 2018," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"In the event that the Club finally exercises the option signed, the price of the transfer is set at €30m plus €9m in variable amounts."

The 21-year-old is known for his passing ability. Another of his qualities is his ability to lose his man, a factor that makes him a danger close to the opponents' area.

Arthur started his career in 2008 in the youth teams at the Goiás Esporte Clube before moving on to Porto Alegre club Gremio in 2010. He made his way to the first team under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The midfielder later became a vital figure in the team that won the Copa Libertadores in 2017 in which he was named man of the match in the second leg of the final against Argentine side Lanus.