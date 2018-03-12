FLORENCE: ACF Fiorentina honoured their late captain Davide Astori during the 1-0 win over Benevento in the 28th round of the Serie A football championship on Sunday, the side's first match since the 31-year-old's death.

Before the match at the Artemio Franchi stadium, the two teams and fans observed a minute of silence in tribute to the Italy defender, age 31, who died on March 4 in his sleep from an apparent heart attack, reports Efe.

Play was then halted in the 13th minute -- Astori's jersey number -- with players giving him an ovation that lasted an entire minute.

Fiorentina's lone goal came in the 25th minute from Brazilian central defender Vitor Hugo, on a header at the left post off a cross from Riccardo Saponara.

Celebrating the goal, Hugo raised up a shirt with a photo of a smiling Astori printed on it.

During the last stages of the game, Benevento's Massimo Coda struck the post, with Fiorentina's new captain Milan Badelj also hitting the woodwork.

After the win, Fiorentina sit in the ninth spot in the Serie A table with 38 points, while Benevento remain in the last place with only ten points.