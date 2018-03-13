Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola gives Brazil star Gabriel Jesus first EPL start this year
Published: 13th March 2018
Last Updated: 13th March 2018 04:56 AM | A+A A- |
MANCHESTER: Brazil star Gabriel Jesus will start his first Premier League match this year for runaway leaders Manchester City at Stoke on Monday.
The 20-year-old -- who returned to the City line-up for last week's Champions League match with Basel after being out with a knee ligament injury -- gets the nod from Pep Guardiola because of a knee injury to City's record goalscorer Argentinian Sergio Aguero.
Aguero is expected to be out for a fortnight.
Guardiola also recalled Raheem Sterling to the starting XI, the England international having missed almost a month because of injury.
City, who need four more wins to wrap up the Premier League title, also start with Jesus's compatriot midfielder Fernandinho and injury-prone Belgian central defender Vincent Kompany.
Stoke, who will move out of the bottom three with a win, have drawn their last three games but won just one of their last 10 league fixtures.