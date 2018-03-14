DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund have prematurely extended the contract with Lukasz Piszczek, the eight-time German champions confirmed in a statement.

The Poland international has put pen to paper on a new contract, which will keep him with Dortmund until June 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are glad that after Marco Reus, we were able to bind with Lukasz Piszczek, another player on the long term. He is an institution on our right wing. It is not without reason that we lost none of the 31 Bundesliga games when Piszczu was there," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Tuesday.

Piszczek joined Dortmund in summer 2010 from fellow Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and established himself as one of the cornerstones in the defence. Since his arrival, he has made 196 appearances and provided 14 goals.

"Although I am not a Dortmund native, this club and these fans have grown to my heart over the years. I feel for years as a real 'Borusse' and never felt the desire to leave. I would like to end my career here," the 32-year-old defender said.

Since playing for the "Black-and-Yellows" he helped clinch the Bundesliga title 2010-2011 and the German domestic double in 2011-2012.

Borussia Dortmund are currently third in the German top division standings. They will clash with newly promoted Hannover in a Bundesliga tie on Sunday.