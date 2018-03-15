MOSCOW: Atletico Madrid on Wednesday trained at the RZD Arena, home ground of Lokomotiv Moscow, where temperatures hovered at a chilly two degrees below zero on the eve of the second leg of the Europa League round-of-16.

The Atleti squad trained without goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who travelled to Moscow with the team despite not joining the last group training session before the flight, training in the gym instead, reports Efe.

Oblak missed the first leg against Lokomotiv due to muscular problems, which also prevented him from starting on Sunday in the La Liga clash against Celta de Vigo.

However, Atletico boss Diego Simeone said during the pre-match press conference that he had not ruled out putting Oblak in the starting lineup.

Simeone added that he will wait until Thursday to make his decision, depending on the Slovenian goalkeeper's condition.

Meanwhile, Atleti forward Fernando Torres attracted the attention of the Russian media during the training session, as he may start against Lokomotiv in the absence of Diego Costa and Kevin Gameiro, both out with injuries.

Coach Simeone told the press that Torres may have a chance to take part in the match, adding that he is a player who always gives his best when he competes.

Weather forecasts indicated that temperatures are to be around 4-5 degrees below zero during the second leg match.

Atletico Madrid won the first leg at home 3-0.

