SAO PAULO: Brazil football legend Pele has said he is still recovering from two operations on his right hip.

The 77-year-old was a guest of honour at a World Economic Forum event in Sao Paulo and said his condition was gradually improving despite still needing a walker.

"I am well, but I cannot assure that I will play in the World Cup in Russia (in June an July)," Pele said at the event on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

"My movements are starting to come back, it is great."

Pele, who was presented with an award for his celebrated career during the event, described his walker as his new car.

The only footballer to win the World Cup three times and scorer of 1,281 career goals in 1,363 games, Pele is regarded by many as the greatest player in history.

In recent years, he has been afflicted by a series of health issues. In addition to the hip operations, the former Santos player has been hospitalised several times with prostate and kidney problems.

He said Barcelona's Lionel Messi was his favourite current player but rates Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as a better striker.

He added that the pair still stood apart as the best players in the world, followed by Brazil's Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.