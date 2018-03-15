BHUBANESWAR: An upbeat Delhi Dynamos FC will take on Churchill Brothers in the qualifiers of the Super Cup which kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

In another match at the same venue, North East United Football Club will lock horns with Gokulam Kerala FC.

The qualifiers of the tournament will be played between teams who finished between 7th and 10th in the Hero ISL and Hero I-League, respectively. The four winners will proceed to the final round of the tournament which kicks-off from March 31.

Delhi, who ended their ISL campaign in style after a 6-match unbeaten run, said they were taking the tournament very seriously and will "give their best tomorrow".

"It has been a mixed season for us. We didn't start well but towards the end, we improved a lot in various aspects and are currently unbeaten in our last-six matches," assistant Coach Shakti Chauhan said at the pre-match press conference.

"This is a different ball game. All our players are fit and they're rearing to give it a go tomorrow," Chauhan confirmed.

On the other hand, Churchill have come here at the back of a six-match winless streak including 5 losses which eventually led to their relegation from the I-League.

Coach Alfred Fernandes stated: "We have had ups and downs in the I-League but all of that is past. We're looking forward tomorrow's game against Delhi Dynamos FC and hope to get a positive result."

"DDFC didn't start well. But they are on a dream run at the moment. We will put up a fight and intend to make every opportunity count," he added.

Fernandes also informed that there are no injury concerns and despite defender Osagie Monday skipping the day's practice session, will be available for the match.