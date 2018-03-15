Police secure the area after a pitch invader ran onto the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and West Ham at the Olympic London Stadium in London, Saturday, March 10. (AP)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: West Ham have vowed to issue life bans to the fans who invaded the pitch at the club's London Stadium during Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Burnley.

The Premier League game was marred by four separate pitch invasions as well as protests against West Ham's board as hundreds of supporters congregated beneath the directors' box.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were forced to flee their seats as fans chanted "sack the board" and "you killed our club".

Former West Ham striker and manager Trevor Brooking confirmed that a coin had struck Sullivan's glasses before Sullivan took shelter.

"The club is working in close conjunction with the Metropolitan Police to identify those individuals who entered the pitch during the second half and... to identify those who threw missiles," said a statement from West Ham.

"Any individual found guilty will be banned from attending any West Ham United fixture, home and away, for life and the club will request the courts serve a banning order to prevent these individuals attending any football matches in the future."

Saturday's events are being investigated by the Football Association and the Premier League.

West Ham captain Mark Noble grappled one fan to the floor, while Burnley players and staff allowed frightened young supporters to take shelter on their bench.

The latest incidents are not the first scenes of trouble since West Ham moved to the London Stadium 18 months ago and have raised fears that the club could be punished by having to play a future game behind closed doors.