INDIAN WELLS: Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro has said she could only put up minimal resistance to American Venus Williams in their quarter-final match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament.



Suarez lost in straight sets - 3-6, 2-6 - to Williams on Thursday, reports Efe.



"It was an uncomfortable match. I could not let loose at any point of time. I could not enjoy," Suarez told Efe in the players' lounge after the match, adding that she could not attack even in the second set despite having options.



"It was one of those days when things don't come together. You are a little more lethargic. You know what you have to do and what to change but sometimes it is a bit difficult inside. Time is ticking, there is a scoreboard and it's not easy," Suarez said.



The Spaniard said she had lacked intensity and could only put up minimal resistance to Williams, who was playing in her comfort zone.



Suarez however seemed upbeat about defeating World No. 4 Elina Svitolina in the tournament.



"I had been hoping for such a victory for a long time," she said.



The player said she knew she was in good shape physically, but tennis was decided by small things and the top 10 players were better prepared for stress, having experienced it more often.



Suarez has had a good start to the year after falling below 40 in 2017 due to an injury.



"I want to keep getting better and I know what to do to be in the top 10. Hopefully I can do it," said the world No. 27.



The Canary Islands native had been in the running to enter her first semi-finals at Indian Wells, but had to be satisfied by equalling her best finish here after losing to Williams in the quarters.



Williams leads Suarez 6-3 head-to-head, having beaten the Spaniard in their last four encounters.