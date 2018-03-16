TURIN: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has made up with Medhi Benatia despite ordering the player to "shut up" when his shirt was ripped off in a mid-match bust-up with Atalanta's Marten de Roon.

The 30-year-old Benatia tussled with midfielder De Roon shortly after Blaise Matuidi added a second goal to Gonzalo Higuain's first-half strike in Turin on Wednesday night.

The Moroccan ended up with a torn shirt during the incident with both players booked.

He was given a further earful by Allegri on the sidelines as he changed his shirt with the Juventus boss repeatedly telling the player to "shut up" as he tried to defend himself.

"With Medhi everything is resolved, I scolded him because he was already disqualified for yellow and was in danger," said Allegri, who said he told the player to "shut up and breathe. You can't go on like this all evening".

"There was a moment of anger, but he calmed down," said Allegri. "As well as being a good player, he is a lovely lad, but at times when the blood boils, he becomes difficult to control.

"I told him to shut up because he risked a yellow card for that reaction. When you are 2-0 up and near the end, you have to use your brain."

The Serie A champions moved four points clear of rivals Napoli after the 2-0 win, but Benatia will miss Saturday's match with Spal.

The incident was similar to that involving Leonardo Bonucci against Palermo last season.

Bonucci was ordered to sit in the stands during Juventus's match against FC Porto in the Champions League as a punishment.