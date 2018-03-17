BENGALURU: Walk into the Sree Kanteerava stadium on match-days before the kick-off and you’ll hear faint music coming from the stadium. Pay attention and almost every time you will have Coldplay or popular Kannada songs welcoming you to the fortress where the boys in blue write history. No, the stadium is not a football-exclusive stadium. Rather, it’s an athletics stadium and has hosted some of the top events since it was opened in 1997. But whatever purpose it has served in the past, if anyone has actually has made it home, it’s the few athletes who toil hard every day and Bengaluru FC, without whom the stadium would have stayed in the shadows of Cristiano Junior’s death forever.

This is where Bengaluru won their second I-League title and beat defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia to enter AFC Cup final. The only grass surface in the city to have been maintained properly has witnessed players bringing glory to the city and Indian football.

On Saturday, the Kanteerava stadium will once again enter the history books when Bengaluru host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League final. It’s the final few expected when the season began. The clash between the two neighbouring clubs already had a tag — the South Indian derby. Perhaps, it was something the league was expecting when they decided to change the venue for the final. Roca’s boys have been wonderful this season. Despite not playing at their best on certain occasions, they have managed to earn a point or three, making them a formidable force.

The fact is that they had an early start to the season courtesy the AFC Cup. The team has been able to spend more time together and gel well, helping them become more consistent on the pitch. BFC are unbeaten in the last 15 games (ISL and AFC Cup combined) and that gives Chennaiyin a reason to worry. But Chennaiyin coach John Gregory claims his team is not afraid of anybody. The fact that both teams have beaten each other on their home turfs makes the contest all the more interesting.

Chennaiyin, as a team, has shown grit over the season and despite starting poorly against FC Goa, they were quick to rectify their mistakes.

“The team has shown unity this season. And our strikers are our first line of defence. Their overall game has been superb this season despite scoring not as many goals as we would have liked them to,” Gregory said. “We know what to expect and we go into the game with a lot of confidence having won here before. We know Bengaluru aren’t invincible at home.”

It may seem that the top two teams in the league are taking on each other for the crown, but the eight-point lead Bengaluru had over Chennaiyin at the top surely makes Roca’s boys the favourites. The Spaniard is humble as always. “We knew how hard it would be to get here. I’m really happy for the staff, the players, for the city and especially for the fans who have always been behind us,” Roca said. “It’s a big game against a tough team and we’re not expecting an easy game. We’ve done well until now and we’re ready for this challenge.”

No side that has topped the table has gone on to win the title previously. (2014: Chennaiyin FC were knocked out in semis; 2015: FC Goa lost in final; 2016: Mumbai City FC were knocked out in semis).

Bengaluru FC are on a 10-match unbeaten streak, no other side has had a better run in ISL history.

