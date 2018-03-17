RABAT (MOROCCO): The Moroccan 2026 World Cup Bid Committee has submitted its bid book at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

"The committee has kept its commitment by submitting a quality bid book while respecting FIFA's deadlines," said a statement released by the committee on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The 2026 World Cup in Morocco will benefit players, fans, FIFA, Morocco, Africa and the whole World," the statement said.

FIFA experts are expected for an official inspection visit on April 17-19.

This is Morocco's fifth bid to host the World Cup, after their unsuccessful bids for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 editions of the tournament.

Morocco is competing against a joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA will make the decision at the FIFA Congress on June 13 in Moscow, Russia, on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.