CHENNAI: How does a team feel after losing a match? Dejected. Right? That’s how the players of Arrows FC and Income Tax RC felt before they could even enter the stadium for Friday’s CFA Senior Division League match.

Scheduled for a 4pm kick-off at JN Stadium, the match could not be held because the permission required to use the venue had not arrived from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The teams waited outside the stadium for three hours before leaving. Before that, players of Arrows FC were seen lying under a tree.

It was learnt that the Chennai Football Association (CFA) was late in paying deposit money to the SDAT, which denied permission on that ground.

The matter seemed to have been sorted out later and football is expected to take place as scheduled from Saturday. Friday’s matches will be played later.

CFA vice-president Anandaraj S said, “We paid `1.90 lakh today at 10 am and were waiting for the permission.” Asked about fixtures henceforth, he said, “SDAT has given permission to the association to conduct one match each on Saturday and Sunday. From Monday, normal schedule with two matches a day will be followed.”

While SDAT officials could not be contacted, Anandraj said there had been no delay on CFA’s part. “There is no deadline to pay the amount for permission. We usually pay once the league starts. But this time as the SDAT member secretary, Reeta Harish Thakkar, was on leave, things got complicated.”

The teams were not amused. “I am upset with the organisers as they made us wait for long without informing us about not having permission,” said Arrows FC coach K Thiyagarajan. “The players follow a diet according to the match timings. When they have to wait for so long, with what energy will they play? For these players football is life, but if there is no proper support, why will they even show interest in playing?” questioned Thiyagarajan.

The other match scheduled for the day — Chennai City FC vs Indian Bank — had to be cancelled as Chennai City FC was playing in the Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

