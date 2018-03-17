MADRID: Bolivian President Evo Morales received a customised Real Madrid team shirt during a meeting with the Spanish football club boss Florentino Perez here.

The event took place at a Madrid hotel on Friday in which the Bolivian president is staying, from where he travelled to the Zarzuela Palace, in the capital's outskirts, to meet with King Felipe VI, reports Efe.

Perez participated in the event as Real Madrid's president, not as the CEO of the ACS construction company, since Morales is a keen football enthusiast.

Perez presented the Bolivian leader with a Real Madrid team shirt with a number 10 and his name inscribed on the back.

#Futbol

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, tuvo un desayuno de trabajo con el presidente del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, durante su visita oficial a España ⚽ pic.twitter.com/HVyTjobkkP