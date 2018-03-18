LONDON: Mohamed Salah has been hailed as "indescribable" by Liverpool team-mate Joe Gomez after the Egypt winger maintained his incredible debut season with a four-goal spree against Watford.

Salah became the first Liverpool player since Luis Suarez in December 2013 against Norwich to score four times in a game as Watford were crushed 5-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The former Chelsea player, who arrived at Anfield from Roma last year, is just three away from Suarez's total of 31 league goals in a single season.

His haul of 36 in all competitions is the best goal record by a Liverpool player in their maiden season with the club.

Salah's mesmerising first and third goals against Watford drew comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Asked what effect Salah has on the team, Reds defender Gomez said: "It is indescribable.

"The goals he brings are invaluable and he is just so good to play with. It was a pleasure to be out there.

"He's a special player; he is special to watch and I think we on the pitch enjoy it as much as the fans do.

"The fact he has so many assists (nine in the Premier League) shows he is bringing more than just his goals.

"He's a positive person and a great guy to be around. He just gets on the ball and does what he does.

"He complements the team so well with Bobby (Firmino) and Sadio (Mane) and the front three anyone in the world would fear them. They all showed their quality in different ways."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after Saturday's performance that 25-year-old Salah could one day succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best player.