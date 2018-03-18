LONDON: Struggling Championship side Sunderland suspended their former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson on Sunday after he was charged with drink driving.

The club announced they have launched an investigation into an incident in which the 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international was allegedly involved on Saturday.

A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC has suspended Darron Gibson with immediate effect after the player was charged with driving with excess alcohol on Saturday 17 March. The football club has commenced a full investigation into the matter."

Chief executive Martin Bain added: "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards, then robust action must be taken."

Gibson was arrested after several vehicles were damaged close to the club's Academy of Light training ground shortly before midday on Saturday as his team-mates prepared for their second tier defeat against Preston at the Stadium of Light.

Photographs of Gibson being spoken to by police at the scene later emerged on social media.

Gibson joined Sunderland in January last year from Everton having initially emerged from United youth academy.

He has been plagued by injury and a lack of form for much of his time at Sunderland.

Chris Coleman's side are rooted to the foot of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety.