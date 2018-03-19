CHICAGO: Paris Saint-Germain teenage forward Tim Weah, the son of Liberian president and 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah, was in a young US team announced Sunday for a friendly against Paraguay.

Interim US national team coach Dave Sarachan named a roster for the March 27 friendly at Cary, North Carolina, that featured 17 of 22 players aged 24 or younger.

Weah, 18, joins his first US camp fresh off his first two PSG appearances in a 2-0 victory at Troyes and a 5-0 triumph over Metz.

The Americans boast an average age of only 23 years and 84 days for a meeting of countries that failed to qualify for June's World Cup in Russia.

"This match once again represents an opportunity for some new faces," Sarachan said. "For the most part this is a group of younger players that we feel have a future with the national team along with some familiar names."

Weah is among five first-time call-ups to the US squad, also including defenders Antonee Robinson of Bolton Wanderers, Erik Palmer-Brown of Belgium's Kortrijk and Shaq Moore of Spanish club Levante plus forward Andrija Novakovich of Dutch side Telstar.

"The timing is right to give these guys international exposure," Sarachan said. "They will certainly be tested against a strong and experienced Paraguayan team."

Palmer-Brown recently signed with English Premier League leader Manchester City and is on loan to the Belgian club, for whom he debuted two weeks ago.

English-born Robinson has played in 29 Championship matches for Bolton.

Novakovich, on loan from Reading, has scored 18 goals in 29 Dutch matches this season.

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin, with 49 caps, will be the most familiar face in the squad, followed by Hamburg forward Bobby Wood and Atlanta United midfielder Darlington Nagbe.

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town/ENG), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP), Erik Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk/BEL), Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers/ENG), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna/MEX), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Telstar/NED), Rubio Rubin (Tijuana/MEX), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)