NAPLES: Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has been ruled out of the Slovakia international squad after having his tonsils removed, the Serie A club said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old midfielder -- who has scored six goals for Napoli this season -- has missed several training sessions with tonsillitis.

"Marek Hamsik underwent a successful tonsillectomy this morning at the Clinica Ruesch in Naples," the Serie A title challengers said in a statement.

"Hamsik is expected to return home tomorrow and won't be involved in Slovakia's training camp before their home friendly against the Netherlands."

Napoli are two points behind six-time defending champions Juventus in Serie A as they chase a first Scudetto since 1990.