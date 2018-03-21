BURTON-ON-TRENT: Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand will play no part in England's World Cup warm-up friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy due to a back injury, the English Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday.

"Ryan Bertrand has returned to his club for further assessment on a back issue," the FA said in a statement.

"Bertrand's withdrawal is a precautionary measure and he will play no part in the forthcoming fixtures against the Netherlands and Italy."

Gareth Southgate's side travel to face the Dutch on Friday before hosting Italy on March 27 at Wembley.