ATHENS: Greek champions Olympiakos and three other teams rejected on Thursday proposals by the government in order for the Super League to restart after its abrupt suspension.

Deputy minister for sport Yiorgos Vassiliadis suspended the championship indefinitely last week in reaction to the incredible scenes at a game between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens, where PAOK’s president rushed onto the pitch with a gun showing on his hip holster.

Vassiliadis on Wednesday presented a new framework to the 16 teams in order for them to agree so that the league would startup again.

The measures proposed would start next season and include automatic relegation for teams that are involved in violence up to three times in the campaign, punishment of teams if the club’s administration make defamatory statements in the media which incite violence, as well as total responsibility for safety in the match will fall on the teams and not the police who will stay away from the venues.

The teams have until Friday to respond if they agree to the measures and if so the league would resume on March 31.

Up to now, besides Olympiakos, also rejecting the framework are Panathinaikos, Larissa and Xanthi.

However, AEK, PAOK and Asteras Tripoli have all agreed.

The teams have until Friday to respond to Vassiliadis’ measures but it seems very unlikely now that the league will commence.

“The adoption of a series of supposed commitments on the part of the Super League clubs, which for the most part have no power to implement them, does not contribute to tackling the phenomena of violence. Olympiakos cannot agree to the adoption of a text of commitments... of which we have not been invited in any way to express our views,” a statement from Olympiakos said.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of PAOK owner, Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, after he invaded the pitch, accompanied by bodyguards, to confront the referee in protest at a 90th-minute disallowed goal in the top-of-the-table clash against AEK.

The match was interrupted as AEK’s team walked off the pitch. The goal was later allowed.