Plate Group: Final: At IC-Guru Nanak: Alwarpet 403/8 decl in 142 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 211 n.o, P Shijit Chandran 66; DT Chandrasekar 5/118) vs Jolly Rovers 106/3 in 35 ovs. Elite Group: Semifinals: At TI-Murugappa: Globe Trotters 232 and 72/3 in 29 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 46 n.o; R Karthikeyan 3/48) vs India Pistons 178 in 69.4 ovs (A Venkatesh 69 n.o; MS Washington Sundar 7/39); At SSN: Grand Slam 131 and 139/4 in 55 ovs (K Bharath Shankar 55; Rahil Shah 3/31) vs Vijay CC 119 in 49.1 ovs (P Amarnath 6/34, V Yo Mahesh 3/29).

Dilip shocks Habib

Quarterfinals: Dilip Kumar (RSPB) bt Rafath Habib (RSPB) 128 (79)-0, 27-75, 50-11, 81 (53)-30, 76 (64)-45; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt R Loganathan (SIAA) 62-54, 68-45, 110(77)-0, 62-47; Aravind (RSPB) bt Girish (RSPB) 68-44, 65-36, 68-63, 73 (56)-11; S Shrikrishna (MYL) bt Siddharth Rao (MCC) 82-6, 63-40, 59-23, 69-4.

Volleyball tourney

Nellai Friends Volleyball Club and Dr Sivanthi Club will conduct the P John Memorial 45th all-India volleyball tournament from Tuesday at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore. In the men’s section, there will be 11 teams while the women’s category will have four teams. The men’s matches will be played on a league cum knock-out basis, while the women will play on a round robin league basis.

RBI, Indian Bank win

RBI’s Kirupanandan and Abiodun of Indian Bank guided their respective sides to victories in the CFA Senior Division League played at JN Stadium.

Results: RBI 4 (Kirupanandan 2, Shiva Priyan 1, Eliminhao Kilong 1) bt ICF 3 (Fredy 2, Karthick 1); Indian Bank 1 (Abiodun 1) bt Chennai United FC 0.