M David's last-gasp winner helped ICF defeat Hindustan Eagles 3-2 in the CFA Senior Division League here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. In another match, Chennai Customs got the better of Chennai FC 2-0. Sasikumar and Vijay were on the scoresheet.

Results: ICF 3 (U Jaya Kumay, S Freddy, M David) bt Hindustan Eagles 2 (Cletus Paul); Chennai Customs 2 (Sasikumar, Vijay) bt Chennai FC 0. Today’s matches: RBI vs Chennai United FC, Income Tax vs Indian Bank.