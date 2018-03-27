CHENNAI: After drubbing Goa in the semifinal of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory admitted in the post-match press conference what most of the assembled journalists already knew. They were neither the best team nor the most balanced, but they were certainly the fittest.A large part of the credit for that must go to Niall Clark, the team’s head of sports science. The Englishman joined Chennaiyin after stints with FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters and was immediately given the responsibility of Chennaiyin’s entire training programme. “I had the most wonderful squad of 25 players to work with at Chennaiyin FC,” Clark says.

“Their attitude was fantastic. It was my responsibility to devise the training programme, to make us the fittest team in the league and ensure we had no injuries. We looked after the welfare, health and lifestyle of every single player and I’m proud to say that we achieved an injury-free season. In addition, our fitness reflected when we scored over 80 per cent of our goals in the second-half and we scored more than any other team in the last 15 minutes of matches.”

Clark admits that Chennaiyin’s players did not have the best of fitness levels when they assembled for the pre-season. But the work they put in Thailand helped keep levels up till the end of the season.“Honestly, they didn’t have the greatest fitness levels at the start,” he says. “Ask any Sports Scientist, the most important period is pre-season. It is important to get the base and foundation right. We went to Hua Hin in Thailand where the humidity is similar to that in Chennai. We tested the players, constantly monitored them and gave them feedback.

They could see themselves improving and they continued doing what they were doing. In conjunction with that, there were no injuries which was a major boost. For instance, a certain midfielder from Chennaiyin FC, I won’t disclose his name, lost massive amount of body fat and his distance covered in a game went from 7 km to over 10 km, his number of sprints went from 40 to over 70. His movements and contributions massively improved. And when he played, we never lost.”

Throughout the season, Clark battled to keep his team fit through a schedule that was unfairly packed at times. But the biggest challenge was keeping the team motivated through exhausting fitness sessions. Clark’s solution for that was variation. “Variation is key,” Clark says.

“If you keep doing the same thing, it gets boring. Therefore we varied the training and its intensity. In 168 training days, I did 168 different warm-up routines. It was not the same thing once. I made it enjoyable, fun and competitive. And the results play a part, for if you’re top of the league or thereabouts, it is motivation in itself. Also, modern football has become all about accountability. Players want more information about themselves, about the numbers they’re notching up. I was also lucky to have experienced players who’ve played in Portugal and Spain, who would make the Indian players understand the importance of this data and how it would improve them.”