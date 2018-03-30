BENGALURU: An eight-point lead at the top of the Indian Super League table meant nothing for Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC won the final and with it a berth in the AFC Cup next season. The other continental slot from India went to I-League winners Minerva Punjab. For all their efforts, BFC have nothing to show for.But the two-time former I-League champions still have something to play for. They can end the season on a high by winning the Super Cup, even though it doesn’t offer anything other than a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

While many ISL and I-League clubs appear half-hearted in their approach towards the tournament that has replaced the Federation Cup and been slotted at the end of the season, BFC are an exception. For them, this is business and a chance to continue the club’s legacy of winning at least a piece of silverware every season. “It’s serious enough for us to compete. For sure, we will play 100 per cent and try to win,” BFC coach Albert Roca said. “We’re a reference in Indian football right now. It’s a level that we have achieved and we don’t want to drop that. It’s a real challenge for us to keep this rhythm and do our best.”

BFC will face Gokulam Kerala FC on April 1 in the pre-quarterfinals. It’s not going to be smooth sailing and Roca knows it. Gokulam troubled top teams in I-League and made short work of ISL outfit NorthEast United FC in the qualification round. And Roca is yet to have his full team back in training owing to national duty and a brief vacation after the ISL.

“We had a break for a few days. We are waiting for a lot of players, who are out on international duty, to come back. Circumstances may not be ideal to prepare with players out but we still need to try hard and play,” Roca said. “This could be the hardest game of the season since we need to recover mentally from the final loss. We need to change the mentality and I will push the squad to be ambitious. The season isn’t done as yet. We can still go on and win a trophy. The quality of Super Cup is good because there are some good teams and it’s going to be difficult to win it.”

The other problem for Roca is two AFC Cup matches against Aizawl FC and New Radiant SC, on April 5 and 10, during the Super Cup. So player rotation is a strong possibility. “Both tournaments are equally important. I will not prioritise. We don’t want to take one step back but to move ahead and face these competitions and be ready,” Roca said. “Both teams in AFC Cup are difficult opponents. I will manage the squad the best I can.”

krishnendu@newindianexpress.com