Manchester United have laid down marker for next season, says Ashley Young

By AFP

LONDON: Ashley Young believes Manchester United have laid down a marker for next season at their end of a frustrating Premier League campaign that Manchester City turned into a procession.

Jose Mourinho's men are on track to end a third successive season with a major trophy, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea a chance to build on what looks set to be their best league finish since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United boss Jose Mourinho is determined to wrap up second spot behind City but full-back Young, who has impressed this term, regrets chances missed.

Sunday's 2-1 win against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal came after victories against City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool over the past couple of months.

"We want to keep winning," full-back Young said. "We want to keep up the momentum to the end of the season and the FA Cup final.

"We have to put down a marker for next season with the way we perform from now on. It is building towards next season.

"It has been one of those seasons when around Christmas we were drawing games, late goals against us and, when you look back at those kinds of games, then you think the season could have been different."

Young said United had made a statement with their wins against the other top sides but also had to improve results against other clubs.

"If we can finish with the number of points we know we can, then it is a different season and that points total that would have won us the league, but it is not to be," he said.

Young's cross set up the winner as United beat Arsenal on Sunday, continuing a fine season that has put him in the frame for a place in England's World Cup squad.

"I still have the hunger and desire to win the same as I had when I was 21," he said. "I am nearly 33 now and getting on a bit, but I still have that hunger and desire to go out and play every game.

"I know my legs can still take me through games and I have shown that with the number of games I have played this season."