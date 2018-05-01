Home Sport Football

Napoli, Juventus kick-off at same time in last two Serie A games

Champions Juventus and title-challengers Napoli will kick off at the same time on the penultimate day of the championship, Serie A officials announced on Monday.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Napoli's Jose Callejon (L) celebrates scoring against Cagliari | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Champions Juventus and title-challengers Napoli will kick off at the same time on the penultimate day of the championship, Serie A officials announced on Monday.

The decision follows a request by Napoli to play Sampdoria at the same time as Juventus face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Serie A bosses have confirmed that both teams will play at 1845 GMT on May 13.

By then, however, Juventus could already be crowned champions for a record-extending seventh consecutive season.

The Turin giants can clinch the title as early as this weekend if they beat Bologna on Saturday and Napoli lose at home to Torino.

Napoli, currently four points behind Juventus with three games to play, are bidding to add to their titles from 1987 and 1990, which they won during the glory days of Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The final matches of the Serie A season are all played on May 20 and kick off at the same time of 1845 GMT. Juventus host Verona while Napoli are at home against Crotone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Ahead of Champions League semi, Klopp's key assistant Zeljko Buvac takes leave of absence

Zidane says pursuit of history galvanises Real Madrid against Bayern Munich

Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Hoffenheim at Anfield stadium in Liverpool. | AP

Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can set for Juventus move: Reports

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards