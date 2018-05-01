Napoli, Juventus kick-off at same time in last two Serie A games

By AFP

MILAN: Champions Juventus and title-challengers Napoli will kick off at the same time on the penultimate day of the championship, Serie A officials announced on Monday.

The decision follows a request by Napoli to play Sampdoria at the same time as Juventus face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Serie A bosses have confirmed that both teams will play at 1845 GMT on May 13.

By then, however, Juventus could already be crowned champions for a record-extending seventh consecutive season.

The Turin giants can clinch the title as early as this weekend if they beat Bologna on Saturday and Napoli lose at home to Torino.

Napoli, currently four points behind Juventus with three games to play, are bidding to add to their titles from 1987 and 1990, which they won during the glory days of Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The final matches of the Serie A season are all played on May 20 and kick off at the same time of 1845 GMT. Juventus host Verona while Napoli are at home against Crotone.