Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich sorry for blunder in Madrid

With the scores level just after the break-in Tuesday's second-leg, Ulreich's blunder gifted Karim Benzema his second goal and Real the lead.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern's Thomas Mueller, Niklas Suele, Sven Ulreich and Robert Lewandowski, from left, acknowledge the fans after losing 1-2 during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. | AP

By AFP

BAYERN: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich apologised on Wednesday after his costly mistake led to the Germans bowing out of the Champions League's semi-finals at Real Madrid.

With the scores level just after the break-in Tuesday's second-leg, Ulreich's blunder gifted Karim Benzema his second goal and Real the lead.

Ulreich somehow missed a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso, leaving Benzema to tap into an empty net. 

Bayern fought back from the blow but fell short. James Rodriguez equalised, but the game finished 2-2 and Real Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

The German giants lost to Spanish opposition in the knock-out phase for the fifth year in a row.

"Words can not describe how disappointed I am about exiting the Champions League," wrote Ulreich on his Instagram page.

"We really wanted to go to the final, we did our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened - I cannot explain it.

"I'm sorry... for my team and for you fans."

Ulreich has been Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper since Germany's captain Manuel Neuer was injured last September.

His good performances helped Bayern secure a sixth straight Bundesliga title last month and after his social media post, team-mates quickly offered support and comfort.

"You saved our ass many times, Ulle"  replied Spanish international Javi Martinez. 

"Head up! We win together, we lose together," said defender Jerome Boateng, who missed the game injured.

"Heads up. We are a team," wrote Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. 

Bayern's hopes of winning the treble faded in Madrid, but they can still finish with the double as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 19 in Berlin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sven Ulreich Bayern Munich Real Madrid
More from this section
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's second and decisive goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool. (AP)

Flexible Roberto Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool

Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

Liverpool reaping benefits of mature Mohamed Salah, says manager Klopp

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity