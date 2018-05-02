Home Sport Football

Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

Liverpool will not make the same mistake as Barcelona and underestimate Roma at their fortress Stadio Olimpico, Jurgen Klopp has warned as his side target a place in the Champions League final.

Published: 02nd May 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp attends a team training session at the Olympic Stadium, in Rome, May 1, 2018. | AP

By AFP

ROME: Liverpool will not make the same mistake as Barcelona and underestimate Roma at their fortress Stadio Olimpico, Jurgen Klopp has warned as his side target a place in the Champions League final.

The five-time champions have a 5-2 lead heading into the second leg of a semi-final overshadowed by security concerns and are favourites to reach their eighth final and first since 2007.

But Roma -- who last reached the final in 1984 when they lost on penalties to Liverpool -- have not conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side beat Chelsea and Barcelona 3-0, with the win over the Spaniards overturning a 4-1 first-leg deficit to put them through to the final four.

Despite conceding two late goals in last week's emphatic first-leg win at Anfield, Klopp knows his side's destiny is in their hands as they bid to seal their place in the May 26 final in Kiev against Real Madrid.

"After the game, people acted as if we lost, but we won 5-2. And after a week people say Roma 'only' need to win 3-0, but that's quite a result," Klopp told a press conference in Rome.

"I'm not here to say anything about Barcelona. In that game, Roma were more than ready.

"Everybody's telling us that it's quite difficult and it's possible but nobody told Barcelona, because nobody imagined it could happen.

"I didn't need a warning but if I did, there it was. We're in a much better situation than I would have thought before the game, that's the truth.

- 'Fight for our dreams' -

"Whatever I say, we still have to play, and I really like that fact.

"We are here to fight for our dreams, that's how it is, and we want to go to the final as you can imagine," the Liverpool boss continued.

"But that means there is a football game to play and I am really looking forward to it because that's what you want. You want to play when it is big stakes for the big things, and that is why we are here. It is a great opportunity."

Di Francesco insisted his side "want to try and do something big in a stadium with 70,000 people".

"The desire to make another miracle happen must push us all to give that extra something."

The safety of fans in the Italian capital has overshadowed the build-up, with 3,000 police officers deployed around the city for the match after a Liverpool fan was attacked by hard-core Roma ultras outside the club's Anfield stadium last week and left in a coma.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said that the Liverpool squad had been "devastated" to hear about the condition of the fan, Sean Cox. 

"It's a game and everybody has to be safe and enjoy it," he said.

Roma's players showed their support for Cox by wearing shirts bearing the words "Forza Sean" (Come on Sean) during a training session on Tuesday, but the atmosphere in the city remains tense.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

England players an easy target for cheap jokes, claims Harry Kane

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's second and decisive goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool. (AP)

Flexible Roberto Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool

Liverpool reaping benefits of mature Mohamed Salah, says manager Klopp

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity