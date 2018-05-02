Home Sport Football

Liverpool reaping benefits of mature Mohamed Salah, says manager Klopp

The 25-year-old Egyptian returns to the Stadio Olimpico for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg looking to add to his 43 goals this season.

Published: 02nd May 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (R) controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2018. | AFP

By AFP

ROME: Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that Liverpool are reaping the benefits of the footballing maturity Mohamed Salah gained during his spell at Roma.

The 25-year-old Egyptian returns to the Stadio Olimpico for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg looking to add to his 43 goals this season -- including two in last week's first leg at Anfield -- compared to 34 over two seasons for the Italian club.

"He has matured. He got confidence here. He came from Chelsea to Florence and played a good season, not as good as the season at Rome, and then he grew up and is now the player he is," Klopp told a press conference in the Italian capital.

"We are the lucky guys who have him now in the team, that's how it is. It's not that I would've explained to him exactly how to score goals, he knew that before already, but each striker in the world doesn't start as an 18-year-old goal-getter. 

"He needs to make his own experiences and that's what Mo did in very difficult circumstances.

"Coming early from Egypt to Switzerland and doing all that journey, and carrying all that responsibility for all the people, for a whole country, and he is really quite cool with it. 

"At the end he has good teammates -- they love helping him and they love how he helps them. That's it."

Salah was named the English football writers' footballer of the year on Tuesday, completing a personal double after also winning the players' award.

Liverpool take a 5-2 aggregate lead into the second leg as they look to reach an eighth European Cup final but first since 2007.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

England players an easy target for cheap jokes, claims Harry Kane

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's second and decisive goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool. (AP)

Flexible Roberto Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool

Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity