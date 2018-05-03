Home Sport Football

Almost fit Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes

While his return is too late to have any impact for his club, Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Neymar (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris on Friday some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe has reported.

While his return is too late to have any impact for his club, Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward -- at 220m euros (263m US dollars) the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot on February 25 playing for PSG and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil on March 3.

According to L'Equipe Neymar has been walking without crutches for two weeks but the star striker said last week from his coastal mansion in Rio that he would not play before a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of his club's last match of the season.

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted Thursday he had not spoken to Neymar for 'some weeks'.

"He needs to be left alone to work with the physios, but we also want him to be with us for the last match," Emery said.

"I don't know if it's Friday or Saturday," added Emery, confirming the former Barcelona forward was scheduled for imminent return from Brazil.

In Neymar's absence PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neymar Brazil World Cup 2018

Comments

More from this section

Zenit Saint Petersburg mute on reports of manager Roberto Mancini departure

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand refused pro-boxing licence

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool there's room for improvement

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity