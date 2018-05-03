Home Sport Football

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand refused pro-boxing licence

Ferdinand, coached by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, was being backed by betting company Betfair as part of the "Defender to Contender" challenge.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former England centre-back Rio Ferdinand (File|AP)

By AFP

LONDON:Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said Thursday he was "disappointed" after being refused a professional licence by British boxing authorities.

Ferdinand, coached by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, was being backed by betting company Betfair as part of the "Defender to Contender" challenge.

"Having been training four to five times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves," he posted on Facebook.

"Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, after notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a licence, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time.

"To say I'm disappointed by this decision is an understatement," said the 39-year-old, who also played for West Ham, Leeds and QPR.

"Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport," added the former centre back, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

"I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be. I wanted to show people that it's OK to have a goal and strive to reach it. It's important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you."

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff changed sports and won his only professional fight over four two-minute rounds against Richard Dawson in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rio Ferdinand England defender Boxing Licence

Comments

More from this section

Zenit Saint Petersburg mute on reports of manager Roberto Mancini departure

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool there's room for improvement

Fellaini will decide Manchester United future: Jose Mourinho

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity