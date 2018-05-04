Home Sport Football

Premier League: West Bromwich focused on Spurs as relegation looms

The Baggies, who are bottom of the table and five points behind 17th-placed Swansea having played one game more, have won two and drawn two of their league matches under Moore.

Published: 04th May 2018 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Manchester United. (AP)

​West Bromwich Albion could be relegated from the Premier League this weekend (File | AP)

By Reuters

​West Bromwich Albion could be relegated from the Premier League this weekend but caretaker manager Darren Moore is only focused on extending a recent positive run when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

West Brom must beat Tottenham to stand any chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship (second tier) but they could go down even with victory if either Southampton or Swansea City win their respective matches at Everton and Bournemouth this weekend.

The Baggies, who are bottom of the table and five points behind 17th-placed Swansea having played one game more, have won two and drawn two of their league matches under Moore and the interim boss is eager for his side to continue their recent good form.

"What we are doing here is just focusing on the next game," Moore told reporters.

"Anything else that happens away from that... I can't manage that.

"We've hit some good form recently and we want to continue that. This is a tough game for us against Spurs. I'm focusing on preparing us for the game.

"Any team you face in the Premier League pose threats. Collectively as a group we have to come together to work hard to get a result. It's the last home game of the season and we want to give a good account of ourselves."

Goalkeeper Ben Foster was among a host of players and pundits to praise Moore in recent weeks and the 44-year-old, who is in charge of West Brom until the end of the season, welcomed the support.

"Support from anywhere is excellent really," Moore added.

"It's excellent to have it from players and staff within. "It shows that we are supporting each other and continuing to support each other... To have support, from any department of the club, has to be a positive."

Midfielders James Morrison (Achilles tendon) and Gareth Barry (knee) are the only doubts for West Brom as the club look to get their first home league win since January. West Brom travel to Crystal Palace for their final Premier League match of the season on May 13.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bromwich West Bromwich Albion Premier League Darren Moore Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

More from this section

'Sad' Arsene Wenger defends Mesut Ozil after Atletico Madrid defeat

'Clasico of honour' - Real Madrid look to crash unbeaten Barcelona's party

Steven Gerrard set to be unveiled as Rangers boss

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity