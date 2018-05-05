Home Sport Football

France to announce World Cup roster after Europa League final

Deschamps was expected to announce the list on May 15, but decided to postpone after French club Olympique Marseille qualified for the final against Atletico Madrid.

Published: 05th May 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

France football coach Didier Deschamps (File | AP)

By IANS

PARIS: France coach Didier Deschamps will announce his roster for the upcoming World Cup on May 17, a day after the Europa League final, the French Football Federation (FFF) has said.

The Marseille squad includes several French internationals. The FFF announced the postponement on Friday.

In preparation for the World Cup, which kicks off June 14 in Russia, France will play friendlies against Ireland, on May 28 in Saint-Denis, Italy, on June 1 in Nice, and the United States in Lyon on June 9.

Les Bleus will start their run at the World Cup against Australia on June 16, before playing Peru on June 21 and Denmark on June 26.
 

FIFA world cup 2018 France football team Russia World Cup Didier Deschamps

