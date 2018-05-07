Home Sport Football

Barcelona president admits to meeting Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann's representatives

Griezmann has indicated he wants his future decided before this summer's World Cup after Barca were forced to deny in January they had already agreed a deal to sign the Frenchman.

Published: 07th May 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (File | AP)

By PTI

BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted he met with representatives of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann in October.

Griezmann has indicated he wants his future decided before this summer's World Cup after Barca were forced to deny in January they had already agreed a deal to sign the Frenchman.

"We had conversations with his representative, as we have with other representatives," Bartomeu told Catalan radio Rac1 today.

"This was last October, a meeting, nothing more. It should not give rise to speculation."

Griezmann has scored 30 goals in 51 games this season and can end the campaign by winning the Europa League, with Atletico up against Marseille in the final later this month.

Any deal with Barcelona would place in further doubt the future of Ousmane Dembele, who has endured a difficult first season at the Camp Nou.

Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund for 147 million euros last year and Bartomeu insists the 20-year-old will not be leaving this summer.

"It's not on the table," Bartomeu said.

"Dembele is one for the future and we expect a lot from him in the next few seasons." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann Barcelona

Comments

More from this section

Real Madrid coach Zidane hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final

Spanish veteran Iker Casillas wants to carry on amid Porto contract issue

Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Alex Ferguson

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'