Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru captain Paolo ​Guerrero confident of being cleared for Russia

Guerrero was banned after testing positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine following Peru's World Cup qualifier with Argentina in October last year.

Published: 07th May 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero (Photo: Twitter/ paolo Guerrero)

By Reuters

SAO PAULO" Peru striker Paolo Guerrero returned to professional football after a six-month ban for drug use on Sunday and expressed confidence he would soon be cleared to play in the World Cup.

Guerrero was banned after testing positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine following Peru's World Cup qualifier with Argentina in October last year.

He appeared before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland last week to appeal against the six-month ban and defend himself against a request for the suspension to be increased.

"I am very confident that it's going to be alright, because I am innocent," Guerrero said after the game.

"This is very emotional, a big crowd, the Maracana full, us winning 2-0," he added.

"It's incredible living this after the six months I've gone through, this injustice."

Guerrero replaced centre forward Henrique Dorado in the 57th minute of Flamengo's league match against Internacional.

He almost scored with a free kick that flashed inches wide and the Rio club eventually won 2-0, a victory that lifted them two points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Peru, who have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1982, will face Australia, Denmark and France and are counting on having their talismanic captain back.

Guerrero has scored 32 goals for his country and helped them finish third in the 2011 and 2015 Copa Americas when he was leading scorer in both tournaments.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru football team Paolo ​Guerrero

Comments

More from this section

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane plays down Cristiano Ronaldo injury in El Clasico

Australian football team

FIFA World Cup 2018: Coach Van Marwijk springs defender Fran Karacic surprise in Socceroos squad

Manager Juergen Klopp says Brighton match is a final for Liverpool

IPL2018
Videos
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'