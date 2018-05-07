Home Sport Football

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane plays down Cristiano Ronaldo injury in El Clasico

Ronaldo's right ankle was hurt when Gerard Pique stepped on it while unsuccessfully trying to stop him from scoring an equalizer in the 15th minute.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is treated for an injury after scoring his side's first goal against Barcelona | AP

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted because of a leg injury at halftime in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw at Barcelona on Sunday.

But Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident that Ronaldo will play against Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26.

"He doesn't feel good now, but I don't think it is anything serious," Zidane said. "We will have him ready (to play)."

Ronaldo was briefly attended by team doctors on the pitch and then continued to play for the rest of the first half.

The Portugal forward, however, was replaced by Marco Asensio at halftime.

Ronaldo will then join Portugal at the World Cup next month.

