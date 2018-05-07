Home Sport Football

Spanish veteran Iker Casillas wants to carry on amid Porto contract issue

Casillas, his country's most-capped player with 167 appearances, left Real Madrid, for whom he played 725 times, in 2015 to join Porto.

Published: 07th May 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas (File | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Porto's veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, coming to the end of his contract with the Portuguese champions, has admitted that he wants to continue playing.

"I want to carry on playing football and if Porto come knocking on my door I'll welcome them with open arms," Casillas said in an interview with Marca today.

Casillas, his country's most-capped player with 167 appearances, left Real Madrid, for whom he played 725 times, in 2015 to join Porto.

He captained his country to their first World Cup title in 2010 as well as consecutive European Championships, in 2008 and 2012.

The 36-year-old broke through into the Real first team as a teenager in 1999, winning the Champions League on three occasions before moving to Porto.

"The reality is that my contract ends on June 30 and I don't know what will happen," Casillas said.

"What's certain is that club president Pinto da Costa has shown a lot of interest and affection to me."

Porto have long announced that Casillas was to leave at the end of the season following a three-year stint in Portugal as the club look to trim their payroll.

The club secured a 28th Portuguese league title on Saturday after a goalless draw between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica left Porto four points clear with just a game to play.

They celebrated clinching their first championship in five years with a 2-1 win over Feirense on Sunday, a result that stretched their lead at the top to seven points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iker Casillas Porto Spain

Comments

More from this section

Real Madrid coach Zidane hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final

Barcelona president admits to meeting Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann's representatives

Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Alex Ferguson

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'