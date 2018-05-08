Bayern Munich veteran Franck Ribery signs one-year contract extension

By IANS

MUNICH: French veteran winger Franck Ribery has signed a one year contract extension with Bayern Munich until 2019, the record German football champions announced on Monday.

Since joining Bayern in 2007, Ribery, 35, helped the team win the German first-tier league title eight times, tying a record set by Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mehmet Scholl and Oliver Kahn, reports Efe.

"We're very pleased that Franck is staying with us," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said after signing the deal with the 35-year-old.

"Franck has once again proven, in the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League and DFB Cup, what excellent performances he's capable of and the great quality he possesses. As well as that, he's one of our fan favourites," he added.

Ribery and Dutch winger Arjen Robben, who has yet to confirm his future with the club, were a cornerstone of Bayern's victorious run in the 2012/2013 UEFA Champions League.

"I'm very happy that I'll get to play for this great club for another year. Munich has long since become home for me and my family and I'm therefore very proud that I'll be able to wear the FC Bayern shirt again next season," Ribery said.

